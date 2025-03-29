Unearthed Legacy: St. Augustine's Forgotten British Fort

In a groundbreaking discovery, archeologists in St. Augustine have unearthed tangible remnants of a British military redoubt, shedding light on a lesser-known chapter of the city's extensive history. This significant find in the Lincolnville neighborhood uncovers the existence of a dry moat, part of an outpost built in 1781 during Great Britain's brief control of the region in the 18th century.

City archeologist Andrea White explained that the British constructed seven redoubts during their 20-year rule, amid existing Spanish defenses. The discovery marks the first archeological evidence of these British fortifications, offering a fresh perspective on St. Augustine's rich past.

This discovery was made possible due to St. Augustine's unique archeological preservation ordinance. While the excavations might delay construction projects, they ensure the preservation and documentation of invaluable historical artifacts, echoing the city's commitment to honoring its layered history, from Native American settlements to colonial developments.

