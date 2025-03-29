Left Menu

Architect of Ambition: Remembering David Childs

David Childs, the famed architect of One World Trade Center, passed away at 83 from Lewy body dementia. His impressive career also included pivotal projects like the National Mall master plan and 7 World Trade Center. Childs is remembered for balancing form and function in iconic designs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-03-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:58 IST
David Childs, the visionary architect behind One World Trade Center, has passed away at the age of 83, succumbing to Lewy body dementia. His legacy includes an array of monumental projects, shaping the skylines of New York City and beyond.

Notably remembered for his work on the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere, Childs left a profound impact on the architectural world. His other remarkable projects included the new master plan for Washington, D.C.'s National Mall and the expansion of Dulles International Airport in Virginia. During an emotional reflection, his son Nicholas recalled an impromptu rendering Childs once sketched on a napkin, demonstrating his passion for design.

Childs was renowned for his attention to detail, often quoting architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe: "God is in the details." He harmonized beauty and practicality in his structures. His final design of One World Trade Center emerged after complex negotiations, balancing aesthetics and security post-9/11, to symbolize resilience and democratic spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

