Restoration of Memory: WWII-Looted Artwork to Return Home

In a significant restitution effort, a 17th-century painting looted by the Nazis in 1940 is set to be returned to the descendants of Jewish art collector Samuel Hartveld. The artwork, "Aeneas and his Family Fleeing Burning Troy," had been housed in a London gallery for the past thirty years.

Samuel Hartveld and his wife escaped Nazi persecution, leaving behind the painting along with other belongings. A British advisory body recently reviewed claims on Nazi theft, leading the government to direct the painting's return to Hartveld's heirs.

Authored by English artist Henry Gibbs, the 1654 canvas showcases the mythological tale of Aeneas. Britain's Spoliation Advisory Panel endorsed its repatriation, invoking a 2009 law allowing restitution of items linked to the Holocaust, despite existing laws limiting permanent object returns from major museums.

(With inputs from agencies.)