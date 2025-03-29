Left Menu

Restoration of Memory: WWII-Looted Artwork to Return Home

A 17th-century painting looted by Nazis in 1940 from Jewish art collector Samuel Hartveld will be returned to his descendants after residing in a London gallery for three decades. British authorities have approved its repatriation following recommendations from the Spoliation Advisory Panel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 05:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant restitution effort, a 17th-century painting looted by the Nazis in 1940 is set to be returned to the descendants of Jewish art collector Samuel Hartveld. The artwork, "Aeneas and his Family Fleeing Burning Troy," had been housed in a London gallery for the past thirty years.

Samuel Hartveld and his wife escaped Nazi persecution, leaving behind the painting along with other belongings. A British advisory body recently reviewed claims on Nazi theft, leading the government to direct the painting's return to Hartveld's heirs.

Authored by English artist Henry Gibbs, the 1654 canvas showcases the mythological tale of Aeneas. Britain's Spoliation Advisory Panel endorsed its repatriation, invoking a 2009 law allowing restitution of items linked to the Holocaust, despite existing laws limiting permanent object returns from major museums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

