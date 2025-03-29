Debate Erupts Over Mohanlal's Film 'L2: Empuraan'

The film 'L2: Empuraan', starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj, has become a focal point of political debate in Kerala. Criticism stems from its portrayal of right-wing politics and references to the Gujarat riots. Despite right-wing backlash on social media, state BJP leaders have refrained from publicly condemning the film.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal accused the BJP of intolerance towards adverse critiques, contrasting with their acceptance of films critical of the Congress. He underlined the importance of freedom of expression and noted the film's intent to incite political discourse.

State Education Minister V Sivankutty and BJP leader George Kurian highlighted the need for open discussion on controversial topics. Kurian likened the BJP's potential growth to Mohanlal's rise, while a section of right-wing groups demanded Mohanlal's military rank be revoked over the film's content.

