Royal Rift: Prince Harry Resigns Amid Sentebale Charity Controversy
Prince Harry, co-founder of the charity Sentebale, has resigned following a contentious dispute with chair Sophie Chandauka. Chandauka accused him of harassment and bullying after he authorized the release of damaging news about the charity without consulting her. Harry and Prince Seeiso described the situation as 'devastating'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 03:44 IST
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has stepped down from his role at Sentebale, a charity he co-founded to help young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana.
The resignation came amid a swirling controversy with the charity's chairwoman, Sophie Chandauka, who accused Harry of 'harassment and bullying at scale' following his unannounced departure.
Chandauka, who has been vocal about issues like poor governance and bullying within Sentebale, claimed Harry released unfavorable news about the charity without alerting her or other senior members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Cabinet Shake-Up: Aggarwal's Resignation Sparks Speculation
YSRCP MLC Raja Sekhar's Resignation Stir
Tejashwi Yadav Urges Nitish Kumar's Resignation Amidst Bihar Political Turmoil
Uttarakhand Political Shake-Up: Calls for Resignation Amp Up
Turmoil in Irish Parliament: Speaker Faces Resignation Calls