Royal Rift: Prince Harry Resigns Amid Sentebale Charity Controversy

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has stepped down from his role at Sentebale, a charity he co-founded to help young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana.

The resignation came amid a swirling controversy with the charity's chairwoman, Sophie Chandauka, who accused Harry of 'harassment and bullying at scale' following his unannounced departure.

Chandauka, who has been vocal about issues like poor governance and bullying within Sentebale, claimed Harry released unfavorable news about the charity without alerting her or other senior members.

(With inputs from agencies.)