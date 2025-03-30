RSS at 100: A Century of Cultural Awakening and National Reconstruction

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which began as a movement dedicated to national reconstruction, has undergone a remarkable transformation from being ignored and ridiculed to gaining curiosity and acceptance, as stated by its general secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale, on Sunday.

As the RSS approaches its 100th anniversary, Hosabale highlighted its continuous efforts towards shaping an organized and harmonious society rooted in Bharat's spiritual traditions. He urged the public to join the movement's resolve for being a global role model amidst contemporary challenges such as climate change and conflict.

Hosabale paid tribute to the foundational work of the RSS's founder, Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, praising his visionary approach that combined cultural and societal organization beyond mere political activism. He also acknowledged the significant role volunteers played in the movement's journey, particularly during the Partition.

(With inputs from agencies.)