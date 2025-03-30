RSS at 100: A Century of Cultural Awakening and National Reconstruction
The RSS, once faced with neglect and ridicule, now stands at a crossroads of acceptance as it marks its 100th year. Dattatreya Hosabale reflects on its journey and contributions, emphasizing cultural awakening, national integration, and preparing Bharat for a prominent global role.
- Country:
- India
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which began as a movement dedicated to national reconstruction, has undergone a remarkable transformation from being ignored and ridiculed to gaining curiosity and acceptance, as stated by its general secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale, on Sunday.
As the RSS approaches its 100th anniversary, Hosabale highlighted its continuous efforts towards shaping an organized and harmonious society rooted in Bharat's spiritual traditions. He urged the public to join the movement's resolve for being a global role model amidst contemporary challenges such as climate change and conflict.
Hosabale paid tribute to the foundational work of the RSS's founder, Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, praising his visionary approach that combined cultural and societal organization beyond mere political activism. He also acknowledged the significant role volunteers played in the movement's journey, particularly during the Partition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legacy Dumpsites Transformation: A Swachh Bharat Success
Nitesh Rane Sparks Controversy: A Call for Hindutva Action
Sharad Pawar and Family Pay Tribute to Bharati Pawar
Ayushman Bharat Boosts Cancer Treatment in Rural India
Delhi govt to ink MoU with Centre on April 10 to implement Ayushman Bharat health scheme: Health Minister Pankaj Singh.