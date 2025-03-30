Oman Targets Indian Tourists with MICE and Destination Weddings

Oman is actively working to attract Indian tourists by promoting its potential as a destination for corporate events and celebrations, including destination weddings, according to a senior official from Oman Tourism.

The strategy is centered around the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector. Already a popular choice among several Indian businesses, Oman is aiming to significantly boost participation and establish unwavering clientele for MICE events, shared Arjun Chadha, Country Manager for Oman Tourism in India.

In recent campaigns, Oman has promoted its diverse tourism experiences, attracting six lakh Indian visitors in 2023, with hopes of increasing this number to seven lakh. Locations like Muscat, Salalah, and Jabal Akhdar are highlighted for their unique attractions.

