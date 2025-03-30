Controversy Surrounds 'L2: Empuraan' as Mohanlal Responds to Criticism

Malayalam film icon Mohanlal has voiced his regret over the uproar linked to 'L2: Empuraan', affirming that controversial scenes will be excised. After Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan backed the movie, tension spiked as the Sangh Parivar launched a social media offensive.

Chief Minister Vijayan accused the Sangh Parivar of fostering fear due to the film's stance against communalism, noting it references a significant historical genocide. Mohanlal, along with the film team, underscored their intent to avoid promoting hatred while pledging amendments.

The film ignited political debate upon premiere, with 4,500 initial screenings in Kerala alone. As voices from Congress and the Left stand by the film, the BJP and its supporters express disapproval, raising questions about narrative responsibility and creative freedom in cinema.

