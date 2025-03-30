Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds 'L2: Empuraan' as Mohanlal Responds to Criticism

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal expressed regret over the controversy surrounding 'L2: Empuraan' and assured the removal of contentious portions. The film faced criticism from the Sangh Parivar while gaining support from political leaders like Pinarayi Vijayan and V D Satheesan. The debate centers around its portrayal of right-wing politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:36 IST
Controversy Surrounds 'L2: Empuraan' as Mohanlal Responds to Criticism
Mohanlal
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam film icon Mohanlal has voiced his regret over the uproar linked to 'L2: Empuraan', affirming that controversial scenes will be excised. After Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan backed the movie, tension spiked as the Sangh Parivar launched a social media offensive.

Chief Minister Vijayan accused the Sangh Parivar of fostering fear due to the film's stance against communalism, noting it references a significant historical genocide. Mohanlal, along with the film team, underscored their intent to avoid promoting hatred while pledging amendments.

The film ignited political debate upon premiere, with 4,500 initial screenings in Kerala alone. As voices from Congress and the Left stand by the film, the BJP and its supporters express disapproval, raising questions about narrative responsibility and creative freedom in cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025