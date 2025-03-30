Left Menu

Piracy Strikes Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Shortly After Release

The much-anticipated Salman Khan film 'Sikandar' faces piracy woes mere hours post-release, leaked online across several illegal platforms. Despite efforts to counteract, the leak is feared to impact box office earnings. The film, spearheaded by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, debuted on March 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:43 IST
Piracy Strikes Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Shortly After Release
Film trade analyst Komal Nahta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The action thriller 'Sikandar', starring Salman Khan, suffered a swift piracy blow just hours after its release early Sunday morning. Authorities found the film leaked on multiple illegal platforms, including Telegram groups, adversely affecting its official distribution channels.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta was among the first to notice the illicit leak. He opted for silence on social media until confirming the leak's extent, distinguishing between complete and partial piracy. Nahta revealed to ANI that by the time the issue was widely recognized, it had already dispersed significantly online.

Speaking about the potential damage, Nahta emphasized, "The film industry's box office is vulnerable to such rapid piracy." Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's team has reportedly engaged in removing the film from illegal sites, but faces an uphill battle against the leak's spread. 'Sikandar' launched on March 30, under the direction of AR Murugadoss, featuring Rashmika Mandanna alongside Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025