Piracy Strikes Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Shortly After Release
The much-anticipated Salman Khan film 'Sikandar' faces piracy woes mere hours post-release, leaked online across several illegal platforms. Despite efforts to counteract, the leak is feared to impact box office earnings. The film, spearheaded by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, debuted on March 30.
The action thriller 'Sikandar', starring Salman Khan, suffered a swift piracy blow just hours after its release early Sunday morning. Authorities found the film leaked on multiple illegal platforms, including Telegram groups, adversely affecting its official distribution channels.
Film trade analyst Komal Nahta was among the first to notice the illicit leak. He opted for silence on social media until confirming the leak's extent, distinguishing between complete and partial piracy. Nahta revealed to ANI that by the time the issue was widely recognized, it had already dispersed significantly online.
Speaking about the potential damage, Nahta emphasized, "The film industry's box office is vulnerable to such rapid piracy." Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's team has reportedly engaged in removing the film from illegal sites, but faces an uphill battle against the leak's spread. 'Sikandar' launched on March 30, under the direction of AR Murugadoss, featuring Rashmika Mandanna alongside Khan.
