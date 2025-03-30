NCC Cadets: Shaping Tomorrow's Leaders in Nagaland
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan hailed the NCC as a movement that develops character and instils patriotism. Addressing a felicitation for successful cadets, he acknowledged their contributions and victories at national events, urging more youth to join and embrace service and dedication.
Nagaland's Governor, La Ganesan, has lauded the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for its role in shaping the nation's future leaders and instilling a sense of patriotism and responsibility among the youth.
Speaking at a felicitation event for NCC cadets who have achieved national recognition, the governor praised their dedication and discipline. Many of the cadets have participated in prestigious events like the Republic Day Parade and excelled in NCC programs.
Governor Ganesan encouraged more young people to join the NCC and adopt its values of service and dedication, which are crucial for national development, whether they choose military or civilian careers.
