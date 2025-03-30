Left Menu

NCC Cadets: Shaping Tomorrow's Leaders in Nagaland

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan hailed the NCC as a movement that develops character and instils patriotism. Addressing a felicitation for successful cadets, he acknowledged their contributions and victories at national events, urging more youth to join and embrace service and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:42 IST
NCC Cadets: Shaping Tomorrow's Leaders in Nagaland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland's Governor, La Ganesan, has lauded the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for its role in shaping the nation's future leaders and instilling a sense of patriotism and responsibility among the youth.

Speaking at a felicitation event for NCC cadets who have achieved national recognition, the governor praised their dedication and discipline. Many of the cadets have participated in prestigious events like the Republic Day Parade and excelled in NCC programs.

Governor Ganesan encouraged more young people to join the NCC and adopt its values of service and dedication, which are crucial for national development, whether they choose military or civilian careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025