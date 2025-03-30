Left Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Embrace Brotherhood and Prosperity in Uttar Pradesh

Leaders in Uttar Pradesh, including Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extended greetings for Eid-ul-Fitr, highlighting the festival's themes of brotherhood, social unity, and prosperity. They urged citizens to support the needy and strengthen social harmony. Other prominent figures, such as Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, joined in celebrating the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirit of unity and celebration, distinguished leaders of Uttar Pradesh, including Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extended warm greetings to the populace on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival, known for promoting brotherhood and prosperity, inspired messages of social harmony from these prominent figures.

Governor Patel expressed her heartfelt wishes to the state's citizens, particularly the Muslim community, emphasizing the festival's message of love and social cohesion. She urged everyone to support the less fortunate, contributing to a more prosperous and unified society.

Chief Minister Adityanath echoed these sentiments, advocating for strengthened social harmony. Meanwhile, opposition figures such as Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP's Mayawati also marked the occasion with messages of congratulations and well-wishes for a harmonious future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

