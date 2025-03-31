Left Menu

Bravery Recognized: Women Leaders Honored at IWOC Awards

Women student leaders from Bangladesh, key drivers in the 2024 protests against the Sheikh Hasina government, are honored for courage at the IWOC Awards. Hosted by Marco Rubio and Melania Trump, the ceremony awards those demonstrating exceptional bravery and leadership. Namini Wijedasa of Sri Lanka and Amit Soussana of Israel were also recognized.

Updated: 31-03-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 10:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Women student leaders from Bangladesh, instrumental in last year's protests against the Sheikh Hasina government, are set to be honored by the Donald Trump administration. They are recognized with the 'Madeleine Albright Honorary Group Award' for their tremendous courage and leadership amid challenging circumstances.

The International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and First Lady Melania Trump, will honor these women for their role in spearheading protests against violent repression in Bangladesh during July-August 2024. The students demonstrated bravery by standing between security forces and male protestors, despite facing threats and violence.

This year's IWOC Awards also highlight achievements from other regions, including Namini Wijedasa, a Sri Lankan journalist known for exposing corruption and Amit Soussana from Israel, who advocates for hostages of the Hamas attack. The ceremony celebrates women's courage globally.

