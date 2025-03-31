Bravery Recognized: Women Leaders Honored at IWOC Awards

Women student leaders from Bangladesh, instrumental in last year's protests against the Sheikh Hasina government, are set to be honored by the Donald Trump administration. They are recognized with the 'Madeleine Albright Honorary Group Award' for their tremendous courage and leadership amid challenging circumstances.

The International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and First Lady Melania Trump, will honor these women for their role in spearheading protests against violent repression in Bangladesh during July-August 2024. The students demonstrated bravery by standing between security forces and male protestors, despite facing threats and violence.

This year's IWOC Awards also highlight achievements from other regions, including Namini Wijedasa, a Sri Lankan journalist known for exposing corruption and Amit Soussana from Israel, who advocates for hostages of the Hamas attack. The ceremony celebrates women's courage globally.

