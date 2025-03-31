Jack Black's Return to 'SNL': A Nostalgic Nightmare

Actor-comedian Jack Black is preparing to host 'Saturday Night Live' once more, returning to the iconic show after two decades. Speaking to Variety, Black revealed a mix of excitement and anxiety, experiencing both fond memories and nightmares of his previous stints.

Black first hosted 'SNL' in 2002 and returned in 2003 and 2005. Talking about the current cast, Black humorously refers to them as 'kids,' acknowledging the generational gap except for Kenan Thompson, who shares his age range.

The beloved actor, known for his dynamic performances, attended the premiere of his upcoming movie, 'A Minecraft Movie', in London. He shared his thoughts about the show's production process, describing it as an adrenaline-fueled, week-long endeavor that adds to the overall thrill.

(With inputs from agencies.)