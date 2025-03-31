Eid-ul-Fitr: Andhra's Leaders Extend Greetings and Reflections
Andhra Pradesh's political leaders conveyed heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings, emphasizing themes of charity, devotion, and equality. Chief Minister Naidu highlighted the occasion's humanitarian aspects, while Governor Nazeer and opposition leader Reddy reiterated its spiritual significance. The festival was celebrated with fervor across the state, with large gatherings for Eid prayers.
Andhra Pradesh political figures, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Governor S Abdul Nazeer, and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, extended heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.
Chief Minister Naidu emphasized the humanitarian essence of Ramzan, highlighting how 'Zakat' stands for aiding fellow humans. Governor Nazeer expressed Eid wishes, describing the festival as a time for devotion, charity, and self-reflection.
Meanwhile, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out the deep spiritual significance of Ramadan. Throughout the state, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with immense joy as thousands gathered for prayers at major venues like Vijayawada's Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium.
