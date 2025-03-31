Eid-ul-Fitr: Andhra's Leaders Extend Greetings and Reflections

Andhra Pradesh political figures, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Governor S Abdul Nazeer, and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, extended heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.

Chief Minister Naidu emphasized the humanitarian essence of Ramzan, highlighting how 'Zakat' stands for aiding fellow humans. Governor Nazeer expressed Eid wishes, describing the festival as a time for devotion, charity, and self-reflection.

Meanwhile, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out the deep spiritual significance of Ramadan. Throughout the state, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with immense joy as thousands gathered for prayers at major venues like Vijayawada's Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)