Jharkhand Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with Joy and Security

Amid tight security arrangements, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with immense zeal across Jharkhand. People, dressed in traditional kurta-pyjama, visited mosques to offer prayers, signifying the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended warm wishes to the public. Gangwar, in his message, hoped the festival would bring happiness and foster brotherhood, while Soren emphasized peace and prosperity in his greeting.

In Ranchi, large numbers gathered at mosques and Idgahs to pray, underscoring the festival's spirit of unity. Authorities ensured safety with CCTV, drones, and security personnel deployed across key locations in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)