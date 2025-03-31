Left Menu

Eid Tradition: Hindu Family Upholds 50-Year-Old Harmony Ritual in Indore

A Hindu family in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, upheld a 50-year-old tradition by transporting the city Qazi to the main Idgah in a horse carriage for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. This act of communal harmony reinforces the message of brotherhood and social unity, urging communities to look beyond politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:01 IST
Eid Tradition: Hindu Family Upholds 50-Year-Old Harmony Ritual in Indore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a memorable demonstration of communal harmony, Indore's Hindu family continued a cherished 50-year tradition by escorting the city's Qazi to the main Idgah in a horse-drawn carriage for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. The gesture, initiated by the Salvadia family, underscores a message of unity amidst diversity.

Salvadia expressed his commitment to maintain the legacy established by his late father, emphasizing the tradition's importance in fostering brotherhood within the city. The unique gesture sets Indore apart, with community leaders and local residents voicing their support for the display of respect and interfaith solidarity.

The event also sparked broader discussions about harmony, with politicians like Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jeetu Patwari highlighting the role of such traditions in promoting India's Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb. As some marked Eid with black bands in solidarity with Palestinians, calls for social perspective over political views echoed in the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025