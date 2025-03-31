Eid Tradition: Hindu Family Upholds 50-Year-Old Harmony Ritual in Indore
A Hindu family in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, upheld a 50-year-old tradition by transporting the city Qazi to the main Idgah in a horse carriage for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. This act of communal harmony reinforces the message of brotherhood and social unity, urging communities to look beyond politics.
In a memorable demonstration of communal harmony, Indore's Hindu family continued a cherished 50-year tradition by escorting the city's Qazi to the main Idgah in a horse-drawn carriage for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. The gesture, initiated by the Salvadia family, underscores a message of unity amidst diversity.
Salvadia expressed his commitment to maintain the legacy established by his late father, emphasizing the tradition's importance in fostering brotherhood within the city. The unique gesture sets Indore apart, with community leaders and local residents voicing their support for the display of respect and interfaith solidarity.
The event also sparked broader discussions about harmony, with politicians like Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jeetu Patwari highlighting the role of such traditions in promoting India's Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb. As some marked Eid with black bands in solidarity with Palestinians, calls for social perspective over political views echoed in the celebrations.
