Impact of Political Climate on 'The White Lotus': A Scene Cut

Carrie Coon reveals a scene about her character's non-binary child was cut from 'The White Lotus' due to political sensitivities. The series, known for exploring complex characters, made the change post-Trump's election. Coon discussed this in an interview, emphasizing the show's commitment to balanced cultural conversations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:11 IST
After Donald Trump's election victory, a significant scene was removed from 'The White Lotus,' according to actor Carrie Coon. The scene involved her character's struggle with understanding her non-binary child's identity.

Originally part of her character Laurie's story, the cut scene would show her grappling with the evolving language while on holiday alongside friends, including a Trump supporter.

The show's creator, Mike White, omitted the scene, claiming it was too small to address such a substantial issue responsibly. Coon emphasized that White remains committed to exploring cultural topics thoughtfully in future narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

