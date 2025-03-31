Impact of Political Climate on 'The White Lotus': A Scene Cut

After Donald Trump's election victory, a significant scene was removed from 'The White Lotus,' according to actor Carrie Coon. The scene involved her character's struggle with understanding her non-binary child's identity.

Originally part of her character Laurie's story, the cut scene would show her grappling with the evolving language while on holiday alongside friends, including a Trump supporter.

The show's creator, Mike White, omitted the scene, claiming it was too small to address such a substantial issue responsibly. Coon emphasized that White remains committed to exploring cultural topics thoughtfully in future narratives.

