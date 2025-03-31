Impact of Political Climate on 'The White Lotus': A Scene Cut
Carrie Coon reveals a scene about her character's non-binary child was cut from 'The White Lotus' due to political sensitivities. The series, known for exploring complex characters, made the change post-Trump's election. Coon discussed this in an interview, emphasizing the show's commitment to balanced cultural conversations.
After Donald Trump's election victory, a significant scene was removed from 'The White Lotus,' according to actor Carrie Coon. The scene involved her character's struggle with understanding her non-binary child's identity.
Originally part of her character Laurie's story, the cut scene would show her grappling with the evolving language while on holiday alongside friends, including a Trump supporter.
The show's creator, Mike White, omitted the scene, claiming it was too small to address such a substantial issue responsibly. Coon emphasized that White remains committed to exploring cultural topics thoughtfully in future narratives.
