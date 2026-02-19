Left Menu

Ideological Extremism Threatens Political Climate in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra condemned a death threat against Rahul Gandhi, linking it to 'ideological extremism.' He criticized the BJP and RSS for fostering intolerance and called for action against those threatening opposition leaders. The arrest was made in Kota, and concerns about security were raised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra condemned the recent death threat against Rahul Gandhi, describing it as a result of 'ideological extremism.' A man from Kota was arrested after allegedly making the threat via a video. Dotasra criticized the BJP and RSS, accusing them of cultivating a climate of intolerance.

He warned that such an atmosphere could incite violence against opposition leaders and emphasized that Gandhi, as a prominent leader, represents millions. Dotasra demanded stringent action against those issuing threats, questioning why they remain free. He affirmed that the nation would adhere to Mahatma Gandhi's principles rather than those of Nathuram Godse.

Addressing the media, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully highlighted the threat as a grave security issue, blaming the BJP for creating a culture of fear. He mentioned previous attempts to pressure opposition through central agencies, asserting that leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, remain unafraid. Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham confirmed swift police action in Kota.

(With inputs from agencies.)

