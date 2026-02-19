Ideological Extremism Threatens Political Climate in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra condemned the recent death threat against Rahul Gandhi, describing it as a result of 'ideological extremism.' A man from Kota was arrested after allegedly making the threat via a video. Dotasra criticized the BJP and RSS, accusing them of cultivating a climate of intolerance.

He warned that such an atmosphere could incite violence against opposition leaders and emphasized that Gandhi, as a prominent leader, represents millions. Dotasra demanded stringent action against those issuing threats, questioning why they remain free. He affirmed that the nation would adhere to Mahatma Gandhi's principles rather than those of Nathuram Godse.

Addressing the media, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully highlighted the threat as a grave security issue, blaming the BJP for creating a culture of fear. He mentioned previous attempts to pressure opposition through central agencies, asserting that leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, remain unafraid. Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham confirmed swift police action in Kota.

