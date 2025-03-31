Rebecca Loos Reiterates Affair Claims Against David Beckham

Rebecca Loos, who once worked closely with David Beckham, has reaffirmed her allegations of an affair with the football icon, dating back over two decades. In an interview reported by People magazine, Loos insisted on the veracity of her claims, emphasizing that she has consistently 'stuck to the truth' and 'never lied' about the alleged relationship.

Loos' accusations, stemming from her time as Beckham's assistant in 2003, suggest that the affair occurred while Beckham was married to Victoria Beckham. The soccer star has refuted these allegations in the past, denouncing them as 'ludicrous,' according to a statement provided to the publication.

Recalling her work with Beckham in Madrid, Loos elaborated on her close proximity to him, being the 'first person they see in the morning and the last person they see in the evening.' She claimed that Victoria was away when David allegedly invited her to a hotel, a scenario where she 'gave in.'

Loos spoke candidly about the repercussions following her claims, describing the intense media pressure she faced and the toll it took on her mental health. She contrasted her struggles with the notion that Beckham's life remained unaltered by the allegations, noting 'nothing changed in his life' during that period.

David and Victoria Beckham have remained married since 1999, raising four children together. In a 2023 documentary series, Victoria reflected on that era, particularly Beckham's transfer to Real Madrid, calling it 'the most unhappy I've ever been in my entire life,' as quoted by People magazine.

Currently a certified yoga and meditation instructor, Loos stands by her story, asserting that she has always conveyed the truth regarding her purported affair with Beckham.

