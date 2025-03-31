Left Menu

Rebecca Loos Reiterates Affair Claims Against David Beckham

Rebecca Loos, David Beckham's former aide, reaffirms a past affair with him, stressing her honesty about the relationship. Despite Beckham's denial, she describes the impact on her mental health and contrasts it with Beckham's unaffected life. Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham recalls her own challenging experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:46 IST
Rebecca Loos Reiterates Affair Claims Against David Beckham
David Beckham, Rebecca Loos (Photo/Instagram/@davidbeckham/@rebeccaloos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rebecca Loos, who once worked closely with David Beckham, has reaffirmed her allegations of an affair with the football icon, dating back over two decades. In an interview reported by People magazine, Loos insisted on the veracity of her claims, emphasizing that she has consistently 'stuck to the truth' and 'never lied' about the alleged relationship.

Loos' accusations, stemming from her time as Beckham's assistant in 2003, suggest that the affair occurred while Beckham was married to Victoria Beckham. The soccer star has refuted these allegations in the past, denouncing them as 'ludicrous,' according to a statement provided to the publication.

Recalling her work with Beckham in Madrid, Loos elaborated on her close proximity to him, being the 'first person they see in the morning and the last person they see in the evening.' She claimed that Victoria was away when David allegedly invited her to a hotel, a scenario where she 'gave in.'

Loos spoke candidly about the repercussions following her claims, describing the intense media pressure she faced and the toll it took on her mental health. She contrasted her struggles with the notion that Beckham's life remained unaltered by the allegations, noting 'nothing changed in his life' during that period.

David and Victoria Beckham have remained married since 1999, raising four children together. In a 2023 documentary series, Victoria reflected on that era, particularly Beckham's transfer to Real Madrid, calling it 'the most unhappy I've ever been in my entire life,' as quoted by People magazine.

Currently a certified yoga and meditation instructor, Loos stands by her story, asserting that she has always conveyed the truth regarding her purported affair with Beckham.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025