Eid-ul-Fitr Brings Joy and Unity to Jammu

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with great zeal and cultural splendor across Jammu, with tight security measures in place. A significant number of Muslims gathered at local eidgahs, including the prominent site on Residency Road, to offer prayers and celebrate the end of Ramzan.

The day, marked by the culmination of fasting, prayer, and charity during Ramzan, saw people coming together to rejoice and foster unity. On the eve of Eid, esteemed officials like Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended their greetings to the people of the Union Territory.

Religious leaders, including Mufti Anayat Tullah of the Jama Masjid, delivered messages of love, brotherhood, and caution against divisive elements. The celebrations underscored community harmony and the shared joy of the festival.

