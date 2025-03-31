Left Menu

Aamir Khan Celebrates Eid with Family, Delights Fans and Media

Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with his family, sharing hugs and sweets with fans and media. He launches a YouTube channel for behind-the-scenes film insights. A new film, 'Sitaare Zameen Par', featuring Genelia is set to release by Christmas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:19 IST
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood luminary Aamir Khan celebrated Eid by spending cherished moments with his family, stepping out with sons Junaid and Azad. The trio, adorned in white kurta, greeted fans and media, with Khan distributing sweets and extending festive greetings to onlookers.

Captured by paparazzi lenses, the warm family camaraderie included affectionate hugs among the trio, coupled with smiles as Aamir personally delivered Kaju Katli to photographers, adding a delightful touch to the celebrations.

On the professional front, Khan unveiled his own YouTube venture, 'Aamir Khan Talkies', aiming to offer fans an insight into filmmaking behind-the-scenes. His upcoming film 'Sitaare Zameen Par', co-starring Genelia, is slated for a Christmas release, promising entertainment with Aamir in a lead role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

