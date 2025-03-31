India's Grand Cosplay Championship to Shine at WAVES Summit

India will host its largest cosplay championship next month, offering a prize pool of Rs 1.5 lakh for participants. Competitors will bring their favorite characters to life through on-stage performances.

The grand finale coincides with the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) set in Mumbai from May 1-4, providing a platform for the growing cosplay community.

Organized by Creators Street and Epiko Con in partnership with government bodies, the championship aligns with India's AVGC-XR sector, promoting self-expression and creativity in costume design and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)