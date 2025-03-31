Left Menu

India's Grand Cosplay Championship to Shine at WAVES Summit

India is set to host its biggest cosplay championship next month, with participants vying for Rs 1.5 lakh in prizes by showcasing their favorite characters. The event will culminate during the WAVES Summit in Mumbai, celebrating creativity in pop culture and encouraging innovation in cosplay.

New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India will host its largest cosplay championship next month, offering a prize pool of Rs 1.5 lakh for participants. Competitors will bring their favorite characters to life through on-stage performances.

The grand finale coincides with the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) set in Mumbai from May 1-4, providing a platform for the growing cosplay community.

Organized by Creators Street and Epiko Con in partnership with government bodies, the championship aligns with India's AVGC-XR sector, promoting self-expression and creativity in costume design and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

