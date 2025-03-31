Amitabh Bachchan Joins AI-Powered Studio Ghibli Art Trend

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has embraced the latest Studio Ghibli-art trend, incorporating AI-generated images into his weekly fan meet-and-greets. Known for his digital savvy, Bachchan shared these innovative visuals, which suggest a melding of traditional art with cutting-edge technology.

While the trend has captured the imagination of many, including stars like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, it has not been without controversy. Critics argue that these AI creations disrespect the legacy of Hayao Miyazaki, the esteemed Japanese animator, whose classic artwork continues to resonate globally.

Despite the mixed reception, major Bollywood studios such as Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment have also joined the movement, underscoring the power of AI in reshaping creative paradigms within the film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)