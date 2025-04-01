Left Menu

The Impact of Prince Harry's Travalyst on Sustainable Tourism

Prince Harry praised his sustainable travel initiative, Travalyst, amidst a dispute with Sentebale chair Sophie Chandauka. The conflict involves accusations of harassment following his and others' resignation from the charity. Harry emphasizes Travalyst's role in promoting eco-friendly travel and addressing climate change through practical solutions.

Updated: 01-04-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 05:31 IST
Prince Harry recently lauded the achievements of his travel initiative, Travalyst, aiming to enhance sustainability in tourism. This development comes as he faces media scrutiny over a dispute involving his Sentebale charity, created to honor his mother, Princess Diana.

The controversy involves Sophie Chandauka, Sentebale's chair, who claims harassment following Harry's departure from the charity. This rift threatens to overshadow the release of Travalyst's "Five Year Milestone Report," highlighting progress towards reducing carbon footprints in travel.

In a video message, Harry emphasized Travalyst's mission to foster a more resilient world by guiding travelers towards sustainable choices, aligning with consumer demands for eco-friendly options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

