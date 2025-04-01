Yogi Adityanath: Language Politics Threatens Youth Employment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strongly criticized political strategies that prioritize language disputes, arguing that such tactics are causing these states to decline while limiting job opportunities for youths.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Adityanath noted the surge in employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and warned that language controversies could negatively impact youth prospects.

He advocated for the respect and inclusion of regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi, emphasizing their role in national unity and cultural diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)