Left Menu

Editing Controversy Surrounds Mohanlal's 'L2: Empuraan'

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's recent film 'L2: Empuraan' stirred controversy, leading to the removal of over two minutes of content. Producer Antony Perumbavoor confirmed this joint decision by the cast and producers to address grievances, made independently of political pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:21 IST
Editing Controversy Surrounds Mohanlal's 'L2: Empuraan'
Jerusalem Film Festival Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a move surrounded by debate, the production team of 'L2: Empuraan' announced the excision of more than two minutes from the film. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor reassured that this decision was made to address public concerns without external pressure.

Speaking at a press conference, Perumbavoor was adamant that the adjustments were self-imposed, motivated by a desire to respect audience sentiments. Despite sweeping support from political figures and audiences alike, criticism from certain factions prompted the alterations.

Musings over whether this action stemmed from political coercion were firmly denied by Perumbavoor. Notably, despite backing from figures such as the Kerala Chief Minister, the team pledged to respond similarly if further dissatisfaction arises, without succumbing to external threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025