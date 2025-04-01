Editing Controversy Surrounds Mohanlal's 'L2: Empuraan'

In a move surrounded by debate, the production team of 'L2: Empuraan' announced the excision of more than two minutes from the film. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor reassured that this decision was made to address public concerns without external pressure.

Speaking at a press conference, Perumbavoor was adamant that the adjustments were self-imposed, motivated by a desire to respect audience sentiments. Despite sweeping support from political figures and audiences alike, criticism from certain factions prompted the alterations.

Musings over whether this action stemmed from political coercion were firmly denied by Perumbavoor. Notably, despite backing from figures such as the Kerala Chief Minister, the team pledged to respond similarly if further dissatisfaction arises, without succumbing to external threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)