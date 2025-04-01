Global Shenanigans: The Playful History of April Fools' Day

April Fools' Day, celebrated globally from France to the United States, is renowned for pranks and hoaxes. This age-old tradition urges individuals to be skeptical of viral posts and watch out for tricks.

Though the custom's exact origins are elusive, it has historical ties dating back centuries. One theory connects it to King Charles IX of France in 1564, who altered the New Year’s date. Another theory links it to the shift from the Julian to Gregorian calendar, and yet another to the vernal equinox’s unpredictable weather.

A host of famous pranks include Jill Biden's flight attendant act, Google’s outlandish ideas, and NPR’s mock presidential announcement. Traditions differ worldwide, with France favoring a fish-themed prank and Scotland celebrating an extended two-day event. News agencies often join the fun, embracing the spirit of deception.

(With inputs from agencies.)