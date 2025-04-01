Left Menu

Tragic Explosion at Gujarat Firecracker Factory Claims 13 Lives

A catastrophic explosion at a firecracker factory near Deesa town in Gujarat's Banaskantha district resulted in at least 13 fatalities. The blast led to a deadly fire and building collapse, with several individuals trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are ongoing, assisted by SDRF teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palanpur | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:13 IST
An explosion at a firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has claimed the lives of at least 13 individuals, prompting a major rescue operation. The tragedy unfolded in the early hours near Deesa town, causing a significant portion of the building to collapse.

Collector Mihir Patel confirmed the incident occurred around 9:45 am, leading to a structural collapse of the factory's RCC slab. Thirteen bodies have been recovered, and four individuals were injured but remain in stable condition.

Firefighters and a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on-site, working to extinguish the fire and rescue the trapped victims. Preliminary reports indicate the explosion happened during the production of firecrackers, with families of workers living on the premises also affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

