Tragic Explosion at Gujarat Firecracker Factory Claims 13 Lives

An explosion at a firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has claimed the lives of at least 13 individuals, prompting a major rescue operation. The tragedy unfolded in the early hours near Deesa town, causing a significant portion of the building to collapse.

Collector Mihir Patel confirmed the incident occurred around 9:45 am, leading to a structural collapse of the factory's RCC slab. Thirteen bodies have been recovered, and four individuals were injured but remain in stable condition.

Firefighters and a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on-site, working to extinguish the fire and rescue the trapped victims. Preliminary reports indicate the explosion happened during the production of firecrackers, with families of workers living on the premises also affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)