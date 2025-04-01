The Tiger's Share: A Modern Take on India's Family Dynamics

Keshava Guha's new novel, 'The Tiger's Share,' is set to make waves in the literary world with its release on April 8. Hachette India disclosed that the novel will premiere under the esteemed 'John Murray' India imprint, marking a significant milestone in contemporary Indian fiction.

The novel intricately weaves the lives of two Delhi families, depicting the societal shifts and personal challenges they face. Through the lens of characters like Tara, a lawyer, and her friend Lila, Guha examines ambition's clash with patriarchal norms. Their journeys expose the undercurrents of family disputes and societal expectations.

Acclaimed author Amitav Ghosh praises the novel as a "stylish and engaging tragic-comedy of manners." 'The Tiger's Share' stands out in today's literature, offering a fresh perspective on India's socio-political fabric, priced at Rs 699. Readers await an insightful exploration of contemporary India through Guha's narrative mastery.

