Devastating Earthquake in Myanmar: Rising Death Toll and Destruction

A catastrophic earthquake of 7.7 magnitude has devastated Myanmar, with the death toll rising to over 2,700 according to local media reports. Thousands more have been reported injured, with 441 people still missing.

Myanmar's military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, revealed the latest figures at a forum in Naypyitaw, the capital. The Western News online portal noted that the number of casualties could climb as rescue efforts continue in hard-hit regions still unreachable by aid crews.

The earthquake struck on Friday, and as of now, significant portions of Myanmar have yet to be reached for aid. The situation remains dire as the affected communities struggle to cope with the aftermath.

