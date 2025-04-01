Left Menu

Devastating Earthquake in Myanmar: Rising Death Toll and Destruction

A catastrophic 7.7 magnitude earthquake has struck Myanmar, claiming over 2,700 lives and leaving thousands injured. Rescue efforts are ongoing as many areas remain inaccessible. The numbers of dead and injured are expected to continue to rise as more information becomes available.

A catastrophic earthquake of 7.7 magnitude has devastated Myanmar, with the death toll rising to over 2,700 according to local media reports. Thousands more have been reported injured, with 441 people still missing.

Myanmar's military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, revealed the latest figures at a forum in Naypyitaw, the capital. The Western News online portal noted that the number of casualties could climb as rescue efforts continue in hard-hit regions still unreachable by aid crews.

The earthquake struck on Friday, and as of now, significant portions of Myanmar have yet to be reached for aid. The situation remains dire as the affected communities struggle to cope with the aftermath.

