Hoax Bomb Threat Shakes Kolkata's Historic Indian Museum

A bomb threat targeting Kolkata's historic Indian Museum caused widespread panic on Tuesday, leading to an extensive search by security officials. Fortunately, the scare turned out to be a false alarm, according to local authorities.

The Central Industrial Security Force, which oversees the museum's security, alerted New Market police after an anonymous email claimed bombs would be planted within the premises. Security teams swiftly closed the facility to visitors as they meticulously combed through over 51 rooms.

Despite the concern, no suspicious objects were discovered, and the museum director, A D Choudhury, stressed the importance of taking every threat seriously. The museum, founded in 1814, is under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)