Amitabh Bachchan to Narrate Ram Katha Stories Live from Ayodhya
Amitabh Bachchan will narrate stories of the Ram Katha during Ram Navami celebrations on JioHotstar. The event, airing live from Ayodhya, will include rituals, musical tributes, and an interactive session with children. This celebration aims to unite viewers across India in a cultural and spiritual experience.
Cinematic legend Amitabh Bachchan will be the voice behind the 'Ram Katha' stories as part of the Ram Navami celebrations broadcasting live from Ayodhya. This festive observance will be streamed via JioHotstar on April 6, offering audiences a blend of devotion and cultural narratives.
In a press release, it was disclosed that the event will feature Bachchan's compelling narration from 8 am to 1 pm. His participation is described as an honor, highlighting the timeless principles that Lord Ram embodies, such as dharma and righteousness. Alongside his storytelling, the event will host 'aartis' and rituals from sacred sites.
JioHotstar spokespersons emphasized the platform's capabilities in airing live culturally significant events, using previous successful livestreams as benchmarks. They expressed immense pleasure in bringing the sanctified Ram Navami celebrations to a broad audience, promising an experience filled with emotional and spiritual connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
