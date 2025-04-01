Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan to Narrate Ram Katha Stories Live from Ayodhya

Amitabh Bachchan will narrate stories of the Ram Katha during Ram Navami celebrations on JioHotstar. The event, airing live from Ayodhya, will include rituals, musical tributes, and an interactive session with children. This celebration aims to unite viewers across India in a cultural and spiritual experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:02 IST
Amitabh Bachchan to Narrate Ram Katha Stories Live from Ayodhya
Amitabh Bachchan
  • Country:
  • India

Cinematic legend Amitabh Bachchan will be the voice behind the 'Ram Katha' stories as part of the Ram Navami celebrations broadcasting live from Ayodhya. This festive observance will be streamed via JioHotstar on April 6, offering audiences a blend of devotion and cultural narratives.

In a press release, it was disclosed that the event will feature Bachchan's compelling narration from 8 am to 1 pm. His participation is described as an honor, highlighting the timeless principles that Lord Ram embodies, such as dharma and righteousness. Alongside his storytelling, the event will host 'aartis' and rituals from sacred sites.

JioHotstar spokespersons emphasized the platform's capabilities in airing live culturally significant events, using previous successful livestreams as benchmarks. They expressed immense pleasure in bringing the sanctified Ram Navami celebrations to a broad audience, promising an experience filled with emotional and spiritual connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025