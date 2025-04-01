Suvendu Adhikari's Grand Ram Temple Ambitions in Nandigram

A senior leader of the BJP in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, has announced the construction of a grand Ram temple in his constituency, Nandigram, mirroring the famed temple in Ayodhya. The foundation stone will be laid on April 6 during Ram Navami celebrations. The development is expected to include a gaushala, an AYUSH healthcare center, and a guest house.

Adhikari revealed that the plans for the temple are supported by local religious organizations and are designed to reflect the collective devotion of West Bengal's Hindus. The proposed site of approximately 1.5 acres aims to become the largest Ram temple in the state. This initiative, however, draws a parallel to the state government's upcoming inauguration of a new Jagannath temple in Digha.

Controversy surrounds the temple project as TMC's general secretary, Kunal Ghosh, alleges that the land was originally acquired at a low price for a hospital in memory of Nandigram police firing victims. Adhikari counters these claims, attributing the temple's funding to his personal MLALADS resources. The debate continues with broader implications for regional politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)