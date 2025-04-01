Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari's Grand Ram Temple Ambitions in Nandigram

Suvendu Adhikari, a senior BJP leader from West Bengal, announces plans for a grand Ram temple in Nandigram, set to parallel Ayodhya's iconic shrine. Scheduled for foundation laying on Ram Navami, the temple faces controversy over past land dealings intended for a memorial hospital.

Updated: 01-04-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:41 IST
A senior leader of the BJP in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, has announced the construction of a grand Ram temple in his constituency, Nandigram, mirroring the famed temple in Ayodhya. The foundation stone will be laid on April 6 during Ram Navami celebrations. The development is expected to include a gaushala, an AYUSH healthcare center, and a guest house.

Adhikari revealed that the plans for the temple are supported by local religious organizations and are designed to reflect the collective devotion of West Bengal's Hindus. The proposed site of approximately 1.5 acres aims to become the largest Ram temple in the state. This initiative, however, draws a parallel to the state government's upcoming inauguration of a new Jagannath temple in Digha.

Controversy surrounds the temple project as TMC's general secretary, Kunal Ghosh, alleges that the land was originally acquired at a low price for a hospital in memory of Nandigram police firing victims. Adhikari counters these claims, attributing the temple's funding to his personal MLALADS resources. The debate continues with broader implications for regional politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

