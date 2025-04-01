Left Menu

Piracy Plague: Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Falls Victim to Online Leak

'Sikandar', a Salman Khan film, was leaked online before its release, prompting the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) to demand stronger anti-piracy laws. This unauthorized release has caused financial harm, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement to protect the film industry's intellectual property rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:20 IST
The unauthorized online release of the Hindi film 'Sikandar', starring Salman Khan, has sparked calls for stronger anti-piracy measures. The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) emphasized the urgent need for stricter enforcement of anti-piracy laws amid ongoing challenges faced by the film industry.

'Sikandar' was leaked before its official March 30 release, causing significant financial harm to its producers and the broader film sector. The leak is a reminder of the threats piracy poses to the industry, potentially undermining livelihoods and creative efforts.

IMPPA condemned the unauthorized streaming and distribution facilitated by platforms like X and Telegram, urging authorities to take strict actions. The association called for collaboration among stakeholders, including governments and digital platforms, to strengthen legal frameworks and support legitimate film viewing to protect the future of Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

