Celebrating Odisha: A Journey of Pride, Culture, and Ambition

In a vibrant celebration of Odisha Dibasa, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the 'Odia Asmita' as a focal point in driving the state's progress. The event took place at Satyabhamapur village, marking the birthplace of key figure Madhusudan Das, instrumental in Odisha's statehood formation in 1936.

Dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauded Odisha's rich cultural contributions and its role in shaping modern India. Murmu highlighted the state's heritage, while Modi emphasized its proud history and collective achievements in diverse fields.

Majhi underscored ambitious economic aspirations, with goals set for Odisha's financial growth by 2047. He also launched the 'Odia Pakshya' fortnight, encouraging the embrace of traditional Odia practices. The occasion reinforced unity and cultural pride amidst Odisha's ongoing journey of transformation.

