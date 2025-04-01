Left Menu

Celebrating Odisha: A Journey of Pride, Culture, and Ambition

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized 'Odia Asmita' as central to Odisha's progress during the Odisha Dibasa celebration. Held at Madhusudan Das's birthplace, the event highlighted cultural pride and economic goals. Dignitaries like President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi congratulated Odisha on its rich heritage and ongoing development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:41 IST
Celebrating Odisha: A Journey of Pride, Culture, and Ambition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant celebration of Odisha Dibasa, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the 'Odia Asmita' as a focal point in driving the state's progress. The event took place at Satyabhamapur village, marking the birthplace of key figure Madhusudan Das, instrumental in Odisha's statehood formation in 1936.

Dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauded Odisha's rich cultural contributions and its role in shaping modern India. Murmu highlighted the state's heritage, while Modi emphasized its proud history and collective achievements in diverse fields.

Majhi underscored ambitious economic aspirations, with goals set for Odisha's financial growth by 2047. He also launched the 'Odia Pakshya' fortnight, encouraging the embrace of traditional Odia practices. The occasion reinforced unity and cultural pride amidst Odisha's ongoing journey of transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025