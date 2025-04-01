India's Cultural Renaissance: 20 New Kalagrams to Revive Heritage

The Ministry of Culture has taken a substantial step to bolster India's cultural footprint by approving the creation of 20 new 'Kalagrams' across the nation. This initiative follows the remarkable achievement of the cultural space set up during the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced the developments on X, emphasizing the importance of these 'Kalagrams' as living spaces where traditional art meets modern creativity, and artisans find a platform to showcase India's timeless heritage.

State governments have been urged to allocate land for these centers, aiming to position them as hubs for arts ranging from handlooms to handicrafts. The goal is to make sure each region celebrates its unique artistic essence, creating a cultural renaissance across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)