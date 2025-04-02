Courage and Compassion: Honoring International Women Heroes

In a ceremony on Tuesday, Melania Trump honored eight remarkable women with the International Women of Courage Award, underscoring the idea that true courage is rooted in love. Among the honorees were an Israeli captive survivor and a Romanian children's rights advocate.

This year's ceremony, held at the State Department, marked Melania Trump's fifth participation in awarding these prestigious honors, each year celebrating women who exemplify exceptional strength and leadership, despite the risks and sacrifices involved. Trump highlighted Romanian activist Georgiana Pascu and Israeli lawyer Amit Soussana's stories, showcasing their relentless advocacy for vulnerable populations.

Other notable recipients included Major Velena Iga from Papua New Guinea, known for her fight against human trafficking, and Henriette Da of Burkina Faso, a human rights advocate. The event also posthumously honored female leaders from Bangladesh who protested against violent repression, maintaining the award's longstanding tradition of recognizing women's pivotal role in driving social change worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)