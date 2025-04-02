Courage and Compassion: Honoring International Women Heroes
Melania Trump honored eight women with the International Women of Courage Award, emphasizing love as the root of courage. The awardees, including Israeli lawyer Amit Soussana and Romanian advocate Georgiana Pascu, were recognized for their bravery and advocacy in human rights, women's rights, and social justice.
- Country:
- United States
In a ceremony on Tuesday, Melania Trump honored eight remarkable women with the International Women of Courage Award, underscoring the idea that true courage is rooted in love. Among the honorees were an Israeli captive survivor and a Romanian children's rights advocate.
This year's ceremony, held at the State Department, marked Melania Trump's fifth participation in awarding these prestigious honors, each year celebrating women who exemplify exceptional strength and leadership, despite the risks and sacrifices involved. Trump highlighted Romanian activist Georgiana Pascu and Israeli lawyer Amit Soussana's stories, showcasing their relentless advocacy for vulnerable populations.
Other notable recipients included Major Velena Iga from Papua New Guinea, known for her fight against human trafficking, and Henriette Da of Burkina Faso, a human rights advocate. The event also posthumously honored female leaders from Bangladesh who protested against violent repression, maintaining the award's longstanding tradition of recognizing women's pivotal role in driving social change worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dutch Royals' Visit to Kenya Amid Human Rights Controversy
Human Rights Council focuses on Iran, Syria, Venezuela
UN Experts Warn EU Risks Undermining Human Rights Standards with Omnibus Simplification Proposal
Human Rights Experts Warn Against Use of ‘Rebuttable Presumption’ in Sanctions Designations
Ukrainians tortured, raped, executed by Russian captors, Human Rights Council hears