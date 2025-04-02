Left Menu

Cory Booker’s Epic Senate Speech: A Historic Stand for Democracy

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker delivered a record-breaking Senate speech opposing President Trump's actions, advocating for Democratic unity. His 25-hour speech symbolized resistance and challenged party leaders to reflect. Booker's marathon effort invoked civil rights icons and rallied support, potentially strengthening his position as a key Democratic figure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2025 05:56 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 05:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a historic display of political endurance, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey has set a new standard in Senate history by delivering the longest continuous speech ever, stretching over 25 hours. The senator's marathon effort was a direct protest against President Donald Trump's policies, echoing a call for unity among Democrats.

Booker commenced his speech this Monday evening, vowing to continue speaking as long as physically feasible. He shattered the previous 68-year-old record by former segregationist Senator Strom Thurmond. The speech, a potent political statement, garnered attention from key Democratic figures, like House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, signaling a unifying moment for the party.

Throughout the night and day, colleagues supported Booker by asking questions, allowing him brief respites. His unwavering resolve underscored a broader message of defiance against proposed cuts to social programs and a defense of democratic principles, painting his stand as pivotal in the ongoing political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

