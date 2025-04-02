Val Kilmer: Hollywood's Enigmatic Talent

Val Kilmer, a prominent Hollywood actor celebrated for his roles in 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever,' has died at the age of 65. The New York Times reports that the cause of death was pneumonia, as confirmed by his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer.

A product of Juilliard, Kilmer emerged as a leading man during the 1990s, but his career suffered from frequent conflicts with directors and co-stars. Known for his intensity and perfectionism, Kilmer often faced criticism for his demanding nature, a reputation he neither denied nor apologized for.

Kilmer's career included a wide range of roles from the comedic 'Top Secret!' to the intense portrayal of Jim Morrison in 'The Doors.' Despite a decline in later years, Kilmer's contributions to film were significant, earning him a permanent place in Hollywood history.

(With inputs from agencies.)