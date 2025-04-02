Left Menu

Mumbai Police Pursue Comedian Kunal Kamra Over Controversial Remarks

Mumbai Police have issued a third notice to comedian Kunal Kamra regarding his contentious comments about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra, who has not responded to previous summons, faces allegations of satirical remarks targeting various public figures. Three complaints are filed, and he has sought anticipatory bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:21 IST
Kunal Kamra (Photo: @kunalkamra88). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police have escalated their inquiry into comedian Kunal Kamra by issuing a third notice for him to clarify his critical remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his recent YouTube video titled "Naya Bharat." Authorities are seeking Kamra's presence on April 5 to record his statement.

Previously, Kamra had ignored two summonses, prompting the police to issue this third notice. The police are investigating accusations that Kamra mocked several prominent figures before targeting former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. If proven, Kamra might face legal action for his satirical comments on politicians, actors, or athletes.

Kamra's attorney has initiated contact, although the comedian himself has yet to engage with officials. Three lawsuits are filed against Kamra at the Khar Police Station, emanating from Jalgaon's Mayor and two businessmen from Nashik, according to police reports. Recently, the Madras High Court accorded interim anticipatory bail to Kamra amid multiple FIRs, safeguarding him until April 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

