Val Kilmer: A Legacy in Stardom and Art

Renowned actor Val Kilmer, celebrated for his unforgettable performances as Iceman in 'Top Gun', Batman in 'Batman Forever', and Jim Morrison in 'The Doors', has died at 65 in Los Angeles, surrounded by family and friends. Kilmer succumbed to pneumonia, following a long health battle and recovery from throat cancer.

Kilmer's dynamic career began with 1984's 'Top Secret!' leading to other comedic roles before he found fame in the action-packed 'Tombstone', 'True Romance', and 'Heat'. An accomplished method actor, Kilmer became known for his intense dedication, often adopting extreme measures to embody his characters fully.

His career was not without controversy, as Kilmer faced criticism for being challenging to work with, which he attributed to his pursuit of artistic integrity over commercial success. Beyond film, Kilmer was a poet, visual artist, and devout Christian Scientist, leaving behind a rich cultural impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)