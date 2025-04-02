Left Menu

Val Kilmer: A Legacy in Stardom and Art

Val Kilmer, known for his iconic roles in 'Top Gun', 'Batman Forever', and 'The Doors', has passed away at 65 due to pneumonia. Despite his illness and fame's pressure, Kilmer remained passionate about his craft, balancing versatile roles with personal challenges throughout his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:35 IST
Val Kilmer: A Legacy in Stardom and Art
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned actor Val Kilmer, celebrated for his unforgettable performances as Iceman in 'Top Gun', Batman in 'Batman Forever', and Jim Morrison in 'The Doors', has died at 65 in Los Angeles, surrounded by family and friends. Kilmer succumbed to pneumonia, following a long health battle and recovery from throat cancer.

Kilmer's dynamic career began with 1984's 'Top Secret!' leading to other comedic roles before he found fame in the action-packed 'Tombstone', 'True Romance', and 'Heat'. An accomplished method actor, Kilmer became known for his intense dedication, often adopting extreme measures to embody his characters fully.

His career was not without controversy, as Kilmer faced criticism for being challenging to work with, which he attributed to his pursuit of artistic integrity over commercial success. Beyond film, Kilmer was a poet, visual artist, and devout Christian Scientist, leaving behind a rich cultural impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025