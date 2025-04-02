Left Menu

Remembering Val Kilmer: Hollywood's Renegade Star

Val Kilmer, a Juilliard-trained actor known for roles in 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever,' passed away at 65 from pneumonia. Despite being a leading man in the '90s, Kilmer was often labeled as temperamental. His career was marked by highs like 'The Doors' and lows such as 'The Island of Dr. Moreau.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:22 IST
Val Kilmer, the acclaimed actor known for iconic roles in films like 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever,' has died at the age of 65 due to pneumonia. The report, sourced from the New York Times, cites his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer.

Born in California and trained at Juilliard, Kilmer rose to fame during the 1990s, starring alongside major Hollywood names. His powerful performances often came with a reputation for being difficult on set, a trait that both hindered and highlighted his career.

While remembered for classics like 'The Doors' and 'Heat,' Kilmer also faced career setbacks, exacerbated by battles with directors and actors. His personal life, including high-profile relationships and a 2014 throat cancer diagnosis, painted a picture of a passionate but troubled artist.

