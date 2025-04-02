Remembering Val Kilmer: Hollywood's Renegade Star

Val Kilmer, the acclaimed actor known for iconic roles in films like 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever,' has died at the age of 65 due to pneumonia. The report, sourced from the New York Times, cites his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer.

Born in California and trained at Juilliard, Kilmer rose to fame during the 1990s, starring alongside major Hollywood names. His powerful performances often came with a reputation for being difficult on set, a trait that both hindered and highlighted his career.

While remembered for classics like 'The Doors' and 'Heat,' Kilmer also faced career setbacks, exacerbated by battles with directors and actors. His personal life, including high-profile relationships and a 2014 throat cancer diagnosis, painted a picture of a passionate but troubled artist.

(With inputs from agencies.)