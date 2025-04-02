Left Menu

Espionage Artifacts Unveiled: MI5's Secret World Revealed

A 110-year-old lemon used in espionage during World War I is a highlight in a London exhibition featuring declassified MI5 records. The exhibition sheds light on MI5's evolving role, revealing both its successes and failures, and includes insights from iconic espionage stories and changing attitudes towards women.

Espionage Artifacts Unveiled: MI5's Secret World Revealed
In a rare unveiling, MI5, Britain's domestic intelligence agency, has opened its secretive vaults to the public through an exhibition at the National Archives. Among the historical curiosities is a desiccated lemon used in World War I espionage, pivotal in securing the conviction of German spy Karl Muller.

The exhibition features declassified documents and artifacts detailing MI5's transition over the decades. From World War II victories - deceiving Nazis with disinformation - to betrayals by the infamous 'Cambridge Spies', the display underscores the secretive agency's dynamic history.

Moreover, the exhibition chronicles the changing norms within MI5, highlighting discussions from past decades about women's roles in espionage and admitting to past misjudgments. As MI5 gradually becomes transparent, this marks a significant move towards openness, reflecting on both historical successes and lessons learned.

