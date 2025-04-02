Espionage Artifacts Unveiled: MI5's Secret World Revealed

In a rare unveiling, MI5, Britain's domestic intelligence agency, has opened its secretive vaults to the public through an exhibition at the National Archives. Among the historical curiosities is a desiccated lemon used in World War I espionage, pivotal in securing the conviction of German spy Karl Muller.

The exhibition features declassified documents and artifacts detailing MI5's transition over the decades. From World War II victories - deceiving Nazis with disinformation - to betrayals by the infamous 'Cambridge Spies', the display underscores the secretive agency's dynamic history.

Moreover, the exhibition chronicles the changing norms within MI5, highlighting discussions from past decades about women's roles in espionage and admitting to past misjudgments. As MI5 gradually becomes transparent, this marks a significant move towards openness, reflecting on both historical successes and lessons learned.

