Val Kilmer: The Hollywood Maverick's Final Act

Val Kilmer, a dynamic force in Hollywood with an unforgettable career marked by roles in films like 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever,' has died at 65. The New York Times reported that pneumonia was the cause of death, citing his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer.

A graduate of Juilliard, Kilmer rose to fame with roles that showcased his intensity and versatility. Despite his success, Kilmer's career faced turbulence due to reported clashes with directors and co-stars. His portrayal of Jim Morrison in 'The Doors' remains one of his most celebrated performances.

In later years, Kilmer's image softened post his throat cancer diagnosis in 2014, which left him with a raspy voice. Despite health battles, Kilmer continued to work, appearing in a 'Top Gun' sequel. Those close to him often defended Kilmer, emphasizing the hard-working and dedicated nature behind the Hollywood rebel persona.

(With inputs from agencies.)