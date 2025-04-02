Royal Legacy: Lakshyaraj Singh's Coronation in Udaipur

Amidst traditional fanfare, Lakshyaraj Singh of Mewar's historic royal lineage was ceremoniously enthroned in Udaipur City Palace. Donning traditional attire, he participated in sacred rituals led by Kulguru Vagish Kumar Goswami as part of a ceremony steeped in history and heritage.

The event unfolded in the ancient Rai Angan courtyard, where prayers were offered to both deities and past Maharanas, echoing Mewar's storied past. Attendees included Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanakvardhan Singh, highlighting the occasion's significance within the local and regional context.

The coronation takes place against a backdrop of familial dispute. Lakshyaraj Singh's cousin, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, was declared the Maharana of Mewar last November, sparking tensions and violent confrontations. The contestation follows the death of Arvind Singh Mewar, leaving the family's legacy and vast estates embroiled in conflict.

