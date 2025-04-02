Left Menu

Royal Legacy: Lakshyaraj Singh's Coronation in Udaipur

Lakshyaraj Singh of Mewar's royal family was ceremonially enthroned at Udaipur City Palace, evoking a grand tradition. His enthronement comes amid ongoing disputes over rightful inheritance following his father's death. Tension stems from cousin Vishvaraj's simultaneous claim, intensifying a deeply rooted family rift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:54 IST
Royal Legacy: Lakshyaraj Singh's Coronation in Udaipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst traditional fanfare, Lakshyaraj Singh of Mewar's historic royal lineage was ceremoniously enthroned in Udaipur City Palace. Donning traditional attire, he participated in sacred rituals led by Kulguru Vagish Kumar Goswami as part of a ceremony steeped in history and heritage.

The event unfolded in the ancient Rai Angan courtyard, where prayers were offered to both deities and past Maharanas, echoing Mewar's storied past. Attendees included Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanakvardhan Singh, highlighting the occasion's significance within the local and regional context.

The coronation takes place against a backdrop of familial dispute. Lakshyaraj Singh's cousin, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, was declared the Maharana of Mewar last November, sparking tensions and violent confrontations. The contestation follows the death of Arvind Singh Mewar, leaving the family's legacy and vast estates embroiled in conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025