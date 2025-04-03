Reese Witherspoon's 'Elle': A New Chapter in the 'Legally Blonde' Universe Begins

Renowned Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon has made an exciting announcement, revealing that production has commenced for 'Elle', an eagerly awaited prequel series to the beloved 'Legally Blonde' film franchise.

The series will feature newcomer Lexi Minetree in the iconic role of young Elle Woods, originally portrayed by Witherspoon in the early 2000s. Witherspoon shared the news on Instagram, expressing her excitement alongside a first look photo of Minetree as Elle.

Backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, 'Elle' will focus on the character's high school years, leading to her eventual journey to Harvard. Premiering on Prime Video, the project involves notable creators and producers, promising a fresh take on Elle Woods' adventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)