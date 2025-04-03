Left Menu

Reese Witherspoon's 'Elle': A New Chapter in the 'Legally Blonde' Universe Begins

Reese Witherspoon announced the start of production for 'Elle', a prequel series to 'Legally Blonde', featuring Lexi Minetree as a young Elle Woods. The series, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, explores Elle's high school years before Harvard and is set to premiere on Prime Video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:14 IST
Reese Witherspoon's 'Elle': A New Chapter in the 'Legally Blonde' Universe Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon has made an exciting announcement, revealing that production has commenced for 'Elle', an eagerly awaited prequel series to the beloved 'Legally Blonde' film franchise.

The series will feature newcomer Lexi Minetree in the iconic role of young Elle Woods, originally portrayed by Witherspoon in the early 2000s. Witherspoon shared the news on Instagram, expressing her excitement alongside a first look photo of Minetree as Elle.

Backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, 'Elle' will focus on the character's high school years, leading to her eventual journey to Harvard. Premiering on Prime Video, the project involves notable creators and producers, promising a fresh take on Elle Woods' adventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025