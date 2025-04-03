Reese Witherspoon's 'Elle': A New Chapter in the 'Legally Blonde' Universe Begins
Reese Witherspoon announced the start of production for 'Elle', a prequel series to 'Legally Blonde', featuring Lexi Minetree as a young Elle Woods. The series, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, explores Elle's high school years before Harvard and is set to premiere on Prime Video.
- Country:
- United States
Renowned Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon has made an exciting announcement, revealing that production has commenced for 'Elle', an eagerly awaited prequel series to the beloved 'Legally Blonde' film franchise.
The series will feature newcomer Lexi Minetree in the iconic role of young Elle Woods, originally portrayed by Witherspoon in the early 2000s. Witherspoon shared the news on Instagram, expressing her excitement alongside a first look photo of Minetree as Elle.
Backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, 'Elle' will focus on the character's high school years, leading to her eventual journey to Harvard. Premiering on Prime Video, the project involves notable creators and producers, promising a fresh take on Elle Woods' adventures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dark Secrets Return: 'Chhorii 2' Set for Prime Video Premiere
Amazon Prime Video Sets Premiere Date for Chhorii 2: Horror Returns with More Intensity
Prime Video vs. Shekhar Kapur: The 'Bandit Queen' Editing Controversy
Chhorii 2: A Darker Sequel Premieres on Prime Video
Prime Video Denies Editing 'Bandit Queen' Amid Shekhar Kapur's Claims