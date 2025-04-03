Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Announces Statues for Marx and Mookiah Thevar

The Tamil Nadu government plans to install a statue of Karl Marx in Chennai and create a memorial for P K Mookiah Thevar in Usilampatti, Madurai. Announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin, these initiatives aim to celebrate Marx's revolutionary influence and Thevar's contributions to educational advocacy.

  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, announced plans to install a statue of German philosopher Karl Marx in Chennai and establish a memorial for prominent All India Forward Bloc leader P K Mookiah Thevar in Usilampatti, Madurai.

M K Stalin made these significant announcements during an Assembly session under rule 110, highlighting the Dravidian government's efforts to honor revolutionary figures like Karl Marx, who coined the slogan 'workers of the world unite' and played a pivotal role in shaping global revolutionary movements.

The second announcement coincided with Mookiah Thevar's 103rd birth anniversary. Thevar opposed ceding Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka and advocated for educational institutions for the Thevar community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

