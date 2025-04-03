Left Menu

Michael B. Jordan Revitalizes 'The Thomas Crown Affair'

Michael B. Jordan is set to direct and star in a new 'The Thomas Crown Affair', promising it won't be 'just another remake'. Partnering with Taylor Russell, the film features modern twists and demands the big screen, with a screenplay by Drew Pearce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:24 IST
Michael B Jordan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor and producer Michael B. Jordan is bringing fresh life to 'The Thomas Crown Affair', making his mark as both director and lead character in the updated heist thriller. In his statement at CinemaCon, Jordan assured attendees that this project diverges from conventional remakes, emphasizing the film's necessity for a big-screen viewing experience.

The new film has been designed to surprise audiences with modern innovations, revealed Amazon MGM executive Kevin Wilson during the event. The original 'The Thomas Crown Affair', directed by Norman Jewison and starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway, told the tale of an insurance investigator on the trail of a cunning bank heist perpetrator and was honored with two Oscar nominations.

This forthcoming version not only reunites Jordan with the studio behind his 2023 directorial debut, 'Creed III', but also features a script penned by Drew Pearce, following earlier drafts from Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson. As CinemaCon showcases exciting upcoming projects from the film industry, Michael B. Jordan's 'The Thomas Crown Affair' is set to capture the audience's attention with its new direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

