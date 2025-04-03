Scaling New Heights: Indian Army Leads Mountaineering Expeditions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh officially launched multiple Indian Army-led expeditions to tackle some of the world's highest peaks, including Mt. Everest and Mt. Kangchenjunga, from South Block lawns on Thursday.

The expeditions aim to showcase the unparalleled skills and resilience of the armed forces, while inspiring future generations with the spirit of excellence in high-altitude mountaineering.

Singh also participated in the Army Medical Corps' 261st raising day celebrations, highlighting the significance of technological advancements and female leadership within the defence sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)