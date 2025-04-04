The Resilient Yellow Gum: An Urban Tree Hero

Street trees often struggle in harsh urban environments, facing poor soil, limited root space, and aggressive trimming. However, certain species like the yellow gum (Eucalyptus leucoxylon) stand out for their resilience.

Native to South Australia, Victoria, and parts of New South Wales, the yellow gum is highly regarded for its adaptability to diverse soils and climates. Its attractive red, white, or pink blossoms contribute to its appeal, making it a popular choice in southeastern and eastern Australia.

Despite some aesthetic challenges, such as multi-stemmed growth, the yellow gum remains a top contender for urban tree planting due to its medium size and ability to withstand harsh conditions. Proper tree selection and propagation can mitigate these concerns, enhancing its role in urban greening efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)